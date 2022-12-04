Navy’s skills on display at operational demo in Kochi

December 04, 2022 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - KOCHI

People turned up in large numbers to witness the Southern Naval Command’s (SNC) annual operational demonstration held in the backwaters off Rajendra Maidan on Sunday. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan was the chief guest at the demonstration held in connection with Navy Day.

There was a spectacular display of the entire spectrum of naval operations by ships and aircraft of the SNC, showing the prowess and capabilities of the Indian Navy. It was hosted by Vice Admiral M.A. Hampiholi, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the SNC. The event with the theme ‘Indian Navy Combat Ready, Credible, Cohesive and Future Proof Force’ commenced with a combat beach reconnaissance and assault demo by Marine Commandos (MARCOS) using inflatable water craft and a fly-past by naval aircraft including Dornier, Advanced Light Helicopter Seaking and Chetak helicopters.

Helicopter-landing operations onboard ships, search and rescue operations by Chetak, anti-hijacking operations, cargo lift by Seaking, slithering operations by MARCOS, mock oil-rig demolition and aerial extraction of commandos were some of the highlights. The demonstrations were interspersed by a scintillating watersports display by naval personnel on water skis, jet skis and speed boats. Sail training ship Sudarshini displayed its splendour by unfurling her magnificent sails.

Horn pipe dance by a cadet from sea cadets corps was another attraction. The Navy’s fast-interceptor crafts showcased their capability to undertake boarding operations and high speed manoeuvrability. A continuity drill was performed by 24 naval sailors carrying rifles, with 120 sequenced drills undertaken without any verbal command in a synchronised manner.

The demo culminated with a Beating Retreat by Indian Naval Band and traditional sunset ceremony as illuminated ships adorned the waterfront.