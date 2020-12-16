Navy to release music video

Kochi

16 December 2020 00:14 IST

To mark the beginning of the golden jubilee celebrations of the victory of Indian armed forces in the 1971 war, the Southern Naval Command is set to release a music video to pay homage to all the soldiers, sailors and airmen who took part in the war that led to the creation of Bangladesh.

The video with music was composed by the internationally renowned composer and musician, Tao Issaro from Thiruvananthapuram.

