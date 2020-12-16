Kochi

Navy to release music video

To mark the beginning of the golden jubilee celebrations of the victory of Indian armed forces in the 1971 war, the Southern Naval Command is set to release a music video to pay homage to all the soldiers, sailors and airmen who took part in the war that led to the creation of Bangladesh.

The video with music was composed by the internationally renowned composer and musician, Tao Issaro from Thiruvananthapuram.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 16, 2020 12:17:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/navy-to-release-music-video/article33340272.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY