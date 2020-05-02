Navy to do flypast, shower flowers on hospital

Senior officers of the Southern Naval Command will visit Ernakulam General Hospital on Sunday to thank the medical fraternity, District Collector, police, paramedics and healthcare workers for their effort in maintaining Ernakulam as a ‘green zone’ for COVID-19.
Chetak helicopter of the Navy will shower flowers on the hospital at 10.15 a.m. and aircraft such as Dornier, Sea King, Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and Chetak will carry out a flypast soon after. A steam-past by seven fast interceptor craft has also been arranged in a show of gratitude to all those fighting the pandemic.
Naval and Coast Guard ships at anchor in the channel opposite Marine Drive will be illuminated in the evening and the Navy band will perform on a warship berthed opposite the Cochin Shipyard.
