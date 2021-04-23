Kochi

Navy sends two ships with oxygen cylinders to Lakshadweep

Oxygen cylinders being loaded on INS Sharda at the Southern Naval Command to be ferried to Lakshadweep.  

In view of a rise in COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory of Lakshdweep, the Southern Naval Command (SNC) in Kochi has deputed two naval ships to ferry oxygen cylinders to the islands and also to collect empty cylinders back to the mainland for refilling them.

A medical team (one doctor and two nursing assistants) and stores comprising PPE, RADT kits, masks, gloves, nebulisers and SPO2 probes, and other medical supplies have also been provided through naval resources to augment medical support to the islands. Naval Officer-in-Charge (Lakshdweep) based at Kavaratti islands will also be extending all possible support to the local administration.

