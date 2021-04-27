Navy recommences training BFNAs to combat pandemic

The Southern Naval Command (SNC) has taken a slew of measures to combat the resurgent COVID-19 pandemic, including by recommencing training of Battle Field Nursing Assistants (BFNAs), which was extensively practised during World War I.

Their training has begun at INS Venduruthy here, to be prepared and equipped to assist the civil society in its fight against the pandemic and concurrently to ensure insulation of own personnel from infection and to make available personnel for all duties as required.

The training of BFNAs involves non-medical personnel, to help medical staff, should the situation become overwhelming. About 80 such personnel are being trained every week to augment the BFNA teams. Such BFNA teams are being readied at all other stations under SNC as well, says a press release.