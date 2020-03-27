Navy readies two Corona Care Centres

The Southern Naval Command has readied a Corona Care Centre (CCC) for 200 people at one of its training units at the Naval Base in Kochi. A separate facility for 200 service personnel and families has also been created to meet any eventuality.

The two facilities were prepared with dedicated and isolated food, toilets, medical waste management and recreational arrangements for 14 days. The CCC will be administered by a dedicated group of officers and personnel and a separate Medical Care Centre of Indian Navy doctors and nursing staff, who would conduct the medical aspects of control of the patients. Medical protocols promulgated by Ministries of Health are being strictly adhered to, the Navy said in a release.

It also said that 10 teams of Battle Field Nursing Assistants (BFNA), comprising non-medical personnel had been readied in Kochi to help medical staff, should the situation become overwhelming. Such BFNA teams are being readied at all other stations under SNC as well. The Indian Navy has implemented “stay wherever you are, no travel” policy with regard to its personnel on leave or temporary duty.

Entry of all personnel (service and civilian) into units inside naval base including ships under SNC has been strictly regulated in accordance with the current medical precautions and as per the bare necessary requirement of security. Personnel from ships returning from any other ports are not being permitted to leave their ships until they have spent 14 days from the last port of call.

Special sanitization drives of public areas and education of personnel including families is being undertaken.