Navy promises help in COVID fight

KOCHI

04 May 2021 00:04 IST

The Southern Naval Command has promised to help the Kochi Corporation in handling the COVID pandemic, according to Mayor M. Anilkumar.

The Mayor met Vice Admiral A.K. Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Naval Command, and Commodore Anil Jose Joseph, Commanding Officer of INS Venduruthy, on Monday, said the Mayor in a press release.

The Navy is willing to provide assistance and volunteers for vaccination camps that the corporation is planning to arrange, said the note from the Mayor. If hospital beds were necessary, treatment facilities would be available at the Naval hospital. If an emergency situation arises like the one in other parts of the country, the Navy’s medical staff will be available.

The Navy would also contribute medicines for the ambulance that the corporation was readying as part of a mobile medical unit, and also help with the food supply service that the civic body had organised for those in isolation at home, the Mayor said.