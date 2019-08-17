Navy personnel told to remain vigilant

The Independence Day parade at the Naval Base here was reviewed by Vice Admiral A.K. Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command.

Addressing the parade comprising 16 platoons of 24 personnel each, including four armed platoons, Vice Admiral Chawla urged all uniformed personnel to remain alert and vigilant and ensure that training was of the highest order so that ships, aircraft, and submarines were operated effectively.

All naval ships based in Kochi were “dressed overall” for the occasion with multi-coloured signal flags and pennants. The President’s Colour, awarded to the Southern Naval Command by former President Giani Zail Singh, was also paraded on the occasion.

Clean up drive

A ‘mass clean-up drive’ was organised at the Southern Naval Command as part of the Independence Day celebrations. Service and civilian personnel and their families participated in the drive to clean up garbage and plastic waste from the Naval Base and residential enclaves. The drive was conducted with the aim of generating awareness within the community on eco-friendly disposal of solid waste and reducing the use of plastic.

Similar drives were conducted by the Indian Naval Academy at Ezhimala, Kannur, as well as other training schools and smaller units in Mumbai, Jamnagar, Lonavla, Goa, and Coimbatore.