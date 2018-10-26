Navy personnel spruce up Sneha Bhavan

more-in

The Southern Naval Command undertook a slew of activities towards improving the facilities at Don Bosco Sneha Bhavan, a shelter for homeless children and youth, at Palluruthy. A team from the Naval Institute of Aeronautical Technology (NIAT) undertook repair of fans, cleaning and re-painting of compound walls and repainting of cots, to improve the habitability of the premises.

A medical camp was also held for overall assessment of the health of the children on Thursday. Various amenities such as water dispensers, iron box/board, tea kettles and thermos flasks, sports items like bicycles, footballs, caroms and chess boards, as well as food items, donated by naval personnel were handed over to the children by Sapana Chawla, president of the Naval Wives Welfare Association, Southern region.