Navy personnel join Yoga Day observance

The Southern Naval Command (SNC) joined the country in observing International Day of Yoga, where Naval personnel, including Defence Security Corps (DSC), Military Engineering Service (MES), defence civilian employees and their family members enthusiastically participated in the event on the theme “Be with Yoga - Be At Home”.

Personnel in various ships under the Southern Naval Command on mission, deployed in the high seas across Indian Ocean and beyond too participated in the yoga sessions.

Vice Admiral A.K. Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Command and his wife, Sapana Chawla, joined other families of Southern Naval Command, in a virtual yoga session.