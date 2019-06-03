Navy personnel clean up Cherai Beach

Personnel of Naval Institute of Aeronautical Technology (NIAT) of the Southern Naval Command (SNC) undertook a clean-up drive on Cherai Beach on Saturday.

Tourists participate

Members of the local population and tourists too joined in to ensure a clean and green ecosystem for future generations. This would give a fillip to the Swacch Bharat Abhiyan Campaign and awareness initiatives on the occasion of World Environment Day that is observed on June 5.

Cycling expedition

Earlier, Naval personnel conducted a 75-km cycling expedition, from Naval Base to Cherai Beach and back. It was flagged off by Commodore Kunal Singh Rajkumar, Commodore in-charge of Training, at SNC.

The aim of the beach clean-up and expedition was to create awareness about environment conservation and to develop camaraderie, sportsmanship, physical fitness and also to encourage cycling.