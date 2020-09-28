Navy organises mangrove planting drive in Kochi

Navy’s mangrove planting drive

KOCHI

28 September 2020

The Southern Naval Command organised a mangrove planting drive along the Venduruthy channel here on the occasion of World River Day on Sunday.

The drive was led by Vice Admiral A.K. Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, along with A. Jayamadhavan, Assistant Conservator of Forest. Officers, sailors and their families, and Forest officials took part. Around 200 mangrove saplings were planted by the residents of Katari Bagh.

Cleaning up of channel

The cleaning up of the Venduruthy channel by the Southern Naval Command had resulted in the return of flora and fauna, according to a press release here.

Five different varieties of mangroves had been identified along the channel besides numerous species of birds and animals, added the release.