Navy officers win honour

Sub Lieutenant Raghav Kumar Pandey

Kochi

07 February 2021 02:02 IST

Sub Lieutenant Raghav Kumar Pandey of the Navy undergoing B.Tech course at Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) has won the Class NK Best Project Award for designing a ‘High Speed Military Wing in Ground Effect Craft’, while Lieutenant Abhinav Aravind, Sub Lieutenant Anupam Pathak, and Sub Lieutenant Aspin Raj, also undergoing the course, jointly secured the Class NK 3rd Best Project Award for the year 2020.

Nippon Kaiji Kyokai, known as Class NK, is the commercial ship Classification Society of Japan. This society is the largest classification society in the world in terms of tonnage. It is actively engaged in a growing range of commercial ship related activities aimed at promoting protection of human life and property at sea as well as protection of the marine environment, according to a defence communication.

