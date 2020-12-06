Navy officers visit old age home, orphanage

Residents provided with medical aid items

As part of Navy Week celebrations of the Southern Naval Command, personnel of INS Dronacharya and Naval Wives’ Welfare Association (NWWA) of Fort Kochi, visited the inmates of “Good Hope” old age home and the children of “Ashwasa Bhawan” orphanage on Saturday.

Gifts given

The Commanding Officer, Commodore S.K. Roy and NWWA members participated in the interactive session and handed over gifts in keeping with the COVID-19 protocol. The old age home and Ashwasa Bhawan were presented with various utility items.

They were also provided medical aid items such as airbed and food supplements along with provision of utilities. Other services rendered by the Navy included repair of playing equipment, study tables for children, cleaning and painting of common areas, the periphery wall and main gate.

Refurbishment of the garden, provisioning of the shed and repair to the drainage system, flooring of rooms were also undertaken.