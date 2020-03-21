Navy intensifies battle against COVID-19

INS Venduruthy and INS Dromacharya at the Naval Base at Fort Kochi have initiated a slew of measures to ensure community hygiene measures such as social distancing and avoiding unnecessary movements in and out of the base.

All the departments in the base have shifted to 50% staffing including industrial departments such as Naval Ship Repair Yard and Naval Aircraft Yard which have a large number of civilian employees.

All duty movements of the uniformed and civilian personnel have been restricted to the bare minimum.

All civil construction and other works inside naval premises have been curtailed to those immediately required. Long term projects have been indefinitely suspended.

All eateries, and wet canteens as well as INCS have been closed till further orders.

Strict scanning and assessment of mandatory and unavoidable visitors and workers as also staff - both service and civilian - have been put in place. The entry of required work force is being done in staggered timings and with multiple scanners so as to avoid inconvenience to the personnel and preventing crowding while ensuring necessary scanning and distance protocol, said a defence spokesperson.