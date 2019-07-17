Navy gives facelift to care home

Personnel of the naval base depot INS Venduruthy have given a facelift to Palluruthy Relief Settlement, a destitute home operating under the Kochi Corporation.

INS Venduruthy has been extending help to the old age home for improving the quality of life of the residents as part of its platinum jubilee commemorative activities. On Tuesday, Vice Admiral A.K. Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Naval Command, visited the home and interacted with its over 200 inmates, including senior citizens from various parts of Kerala.

Improving habitability

A number of activities have been undertaken by Venduruthy at a cost of ₹10 lakh towards supporting the home. These include civic works such as provisioning of anti-skid tiles, truss work, roofing, creation of ramps, fitting of LED lights, painting, repairs to bathrooms and clearance of clogged septic tanks using sewage suction trucks — all of which have improved the habitability of the place.

Besides, various items such as refrigerator, water coolers, stainless steel work tables, plate racks and containers for storage of dry provisions apart from clothes, bed sheets and winter wear have also been given to the home.

Regular visits by personnel from Venduruthy were undertaken to clear the area of plastics and waste materials.