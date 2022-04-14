Navy evacuates Seychelles Coast Guard crew

An Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) from INS Garuda of the Southern Naval Command (SNC) undertook a medical evacuation of a woman crew member of Seychelles Coast Guard ship SCGSZoroaster, on Thursday.

The ship was being escorted by INS Sharda (an Indian Navy vessel) and was on voyage from Kochi to Victoria, Seychelles. A crew member of SCGS Zoroaster, Allison Labiche, reported severe abdominal pain and was shifted to INS Sharda by boat, for further medical management and evacuation.

On receipt of information, an indigenously built Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and a Seaking 42C helicopter were prepared in Kochi for the medical evacuation. At noon, an ALH with a naval medical officer on board took off from INS Garuda to reach INS Sharda which was 15 km north of Minicoy island. The ALH landed back at INS Garuda, with the patient at 4.50 p.m. The patient was subsequently taken to INHS Sanjivani (the hospital at SNC) by ambulance.

The patient is under observation and her condition is stable, a Navy release said.