Navy evacuates injured Captain from ship

KOCHI

05 August 2020 22:14 IST

The Navy on Wednesday undertook a medical evacuation from a merchant ship using a Seaking helicopter.

Rajpal Singh Sandhu, a native of Amritsar and the Captain of the merchant vessel MV Vishva Prerna, was reported to have suffered a severe leg injury, necessitating immediate rescue off Kochi, in the morning. A helicopter was launched from INS Garuda and despite unfavourable sea conditions, carried out the medical evacuation complying with the COVID-19 protocol.

The injured was brought to Garuda and shifted to the Medical Trust Hospital.

Advertising

Advertising