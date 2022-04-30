Navy divers recover body from backwaters

The Navy diving team recovered the body of a missing person, 41-year-old Karthikeyan, from the backwaters off Edakochi on Friday night.

It followed a request from Hibi Eden, MP, and the district administration, seeking assistance of the diving team. The clearance diving team of the Southern Naval Command comprising 10 divers with associated equipment was deployed for search and rescue operations.

After about nine hours of intense diving and search in the area, the body was recovered, said a Navy release.