Navy deploys Advanced Light Helicopter to fight fire at Brahmapuram plant

March 04, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - KOCHI

The Indian Navy has pressed its Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) into fighting the blaze at the Kochi Corporation’s Brahmapuram solid waste treatment plant even as the district administration is mulling over seeking the help of the Indian Air Force (IAF) as well.

District Collector Renu Raj said that talks had been held with the IAF through the District Disaster Management Authority. The Indian Navy joined the efforts on a request from the district administration through the Southern Naval Command.

After conducting an aerial recce to assess the extent of fire and deploying defence fire tenders and its heavy duty pumps on Friday evening, the Indian Navy joined firefighting operations on Saturday morning. The defence force has been assigned one of the six sectors into which the area under fire has been divided into for more efficient and coordinated firefighting.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We initially launched our Chetak helicopter. But its operations were affected by low visibility owing to the foggy atmosphere above the plant and the danger posed by high-tension electric cables along the helicopter’s approach path. Following this, we replaced it with ALH,” said a defence spokesperson.

Naval ALH of INS Garuda was deployed with Large Area Aerial Liquid Dispersion Equipment for dropping water buckets in the affected areas. Since then, ALH has carried out eight trips spraying more than 5,000 litres of water in the active fire zones.

Though the Indian Navy joined firefighting operations only in the morning, its personnel had done a lot of work the previous night replacing the equipment on the copters to make them fit for firefighting. The defence meteorological wing has also collated the wind pattern data during the last two days to coordinate firefighting operations using the copter, which will be deployed till there is enough light.

“All efforts are in progress in coordination with the local agencies and the authorities to control the spread of fire,” defence spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the district administration has deployed tankers for ensuring water supply for firefighting. The Ernakulam Regional Transport Officer is arranging tankers in association with tanker operators. More firefighters have also been deployed in the area under the regional fire officer.