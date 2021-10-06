Kochi

Navy data centre inaugurated

Vice Admiral A.K. Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, and other officials at the Naval Communication Network Satellite Data Centre at Kavaratti, Lakshadweep, on Tuesday.  

Vice Admiral A.K. Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, on Tuesday inaugurated Naval Communication Network Satellite Data Centre, a state-of-the-art facility, at the INS Dweeprakshak at Kavaratti.

Speaking on the occasion, the Admiral said that the satellite data centre would provide a tremendous boost to the communication throughput of the Indian Navy.

He added that it was another milestone towards the seamless network-centric operations of the armed forces.

DIG D. Dinakar, District Commander, Indian Coast Guard, Lakshadweep; A Anbarasu, Adviser to Lakshadweep Administrator; Commander Praveen, Commanding Officer, INS Dweeprakshak; S. Asker Ali, District Collector, Lakshadweep; and Egna Cleetus, Assistant Collector, Lakshadweep, were present.


