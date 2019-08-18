Navy conducts medical camps

The Indian Navy conducted a medical camp at Government Mappila School, Kavvayi, near Payyannur, on Sunday in conjunction with disaster relief camp organised by the Payyannur Municipality.

According to a pressnote, several people affected during the recent floods were examined and treated during the camp. The medical team comprising two medical officers from INHS Navjivani and INS Zamorin along with two Military Nursing Service Officers and four medical assistants conducted the camp.

The Navy also organised a medical camp at Chooralmala in Wayanad district on Sunday. The medical team from the Southern Naval Command, Kochi, attended to numerous flood-affected people. The team would continue to provide medical assistance in the area for a few more days.