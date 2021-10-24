Navy, Coast Guard vessels on Sri Lanka visit

Indian naval ships of the First Training Squadron are visiting Sri Lanka as part of overseas deployment from October 24 to 28.

Navy ships Magar and Shardul arrived in Colombo while naval vessels Sujata, Tarangini and Sudarshini, along with the Coast Guard ship Vikram, entered Trincomalee harbour on Sunday. During the visit, the ships will undertake bilateral training familiarisation and sail training capsules for the Sri Lankan Navy, said Navy sources.

The vessels will also participate in a joint exercise (PASSEX) with ships of the Sri Lankan Navy prior to their departure from the respective ports.