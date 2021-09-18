Navy, Coast Guard, police personnel tidy coast, plant mangroves

KOCHI

18 September 2021 21:33 IST

International Coastal Clean-up Day observed in Kochi

Planting of mangrove saplings, restoration of existing ones, and clearing of plastic and non-biodegradable waste from along the Kochi waterfront by over 600 Naval personnel, their families, personnel of the Coast Guard and the police were the highlights of International Coastal Clean-up Day observed on Saturday.

Personnel of the Southern Naval Command, the Coast Guard, and the police took part in the global campaign of keeping coastlines clean, at Fort Kochi and Cherai beaches, Thevara waterfront, Willingdon and Bolgatty islands, and along a two-km stretch of the Venduruthy Channel. Personnel and families helped restore around 1 lakh sq.m of mangroves to their pristine condition, said Navy sources.

Personnel of the Southern Naval Command were actively involved in the rejuvenation of the 4.5-km-long Venduruthy Channel near the Naval base, and creating awareness in and around Naval establishments. Efforts were undertaken to enhance green cover by conducting mass drives, including the planting of more than 75,000 trees using the Miyawaki forestation method. Energy and water conservation measures too were undertaken, they added.

The Southern Naval Command has implemented a ‘Green Initiative and Environment Conservation Roadmap’ with prime focus on carbon-footprint reduction. Vice Admiral Anil Kumar Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, and Mayor M. Anilkumar participated in Saturday’s clean-up drive.

Marine litter totalling 1,500 kg was collected by personnel of the Coast Guard and the police. District Police Chief (Kochi City) C. Nagaraju also took part.