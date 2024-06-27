Navy, Coast Guard carry out medical evacuation from Lakshadweep

Four critically-ill patients, including two infants, were medically evacuated to Kochi from Agatti in Lakshadweep by the Coast Guard and the Navy on Thursday.

The evacuation operation was initiated by the Southern Naval Command and the Coast Guard District Headquarters-no 4, Fort Kochi, on receipt of request from the Lakshadweep administration around 3.30 p.m.

Coast Guard and the Navy deployed Dornier maritime reconnaissance aircraft for the evacuation amidst inclement weather. The patients were brought to Kochi by 7.15 p.m. and shifted to a local hospital for medical management, the defence PRO said.

