Navy, Coast Guard carry out medical evacuation from Lakshadweep

Updated - June 27, 2024 11:53 pm IST

Published - June 27, 2024 11:50 pm IST - Kochi

The Hindu Bureau
A Coast Guard Dornier aircraft arrives in Kochi with patients evacuated from Lakshadweep.

A Coast Guard Dornier aircraft arrives in Kochi with patients evacuated from Lakshadweep. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT 

Four critically-ill patients, including two infants, were medically evacuated to Kochi from Agatti in Lakshadweep by the Coast Guard and the Navy on Thursday.

The evacuation operation was initiated by the Southern Naval Command and the Coast Guard District Headquarters-no 4, Fort Kochi, on receipt of request from the Lakshadweep administration around 3.30 p.m.

Coast Guard and the Navy deployed Dornier maritime reconnaissance aircraft for the evacuation amidst inclement weather. The patients were brought to Kochi by 7.15 p.m. and shifted to a local hospital for medical management, the defence PRO said.

