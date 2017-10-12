Navy chief reviews work on aircraft carrier

Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Sunil Lanba on Thursday reviewed the progress of construction of Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) Vikrant at the Cochin Shipyard on Thursday.
Accompanied by Vice Admiral A.R. Karve, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, the CNS and other senior officials took a walk around the ship.
Later, the CNS held discussions with Madhu S. Nair, Chairman and Managing Director, Cochin Shipyard Limited.
The keel of IAC was laid in February 2009, and the ship was launched in August 2013. Work on the hull structure is nearing completion, while outfitting of equipment and systems is in progress.
Earlier on arrival, Admiral Lanba was received at the naval air station, INS Garuda, by Vice Admiral Karve.
