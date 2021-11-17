Navy Chief makes farewell visit to city

KOCHI

17 November 2021 21:38 IST

Admiral Karambir Singh commends SNC for excelling in varied fields

On his two-day visit to the Southern Naval Command ahead of his retirement from service on November 30, Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff, interacted with Vice Admiral A.K. Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Naval Command, besides officers, sailors and defence civilians under the command.

The Admiral returned to Delhi on Wednesday afternoon.

Admiral Singh, the ‘Grey Eagle’ as the senior-most serving naval aviator is known, completes four decades of service at the time of retirement. During his interactions at the Southern Naval Command, he commended the personnel for their perseverance in maintaining the operational assets combat-worthy. He urged them to continue to maintain the high standards of training imparted to officers and men. He also congratulated the training diplomacy efforts spearheaded by the SNC in building bonds of friendship with friendly foreign countries.

Admiral Singh also commended the Southern Naval Command for providing assistance to the civil administration in times of emergencies, especially during the pandemic and during natural calamities.