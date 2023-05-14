ADVERTISEMENT

‘Navashakthi 23’ to mould new culture amid headload workers

May 14, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

‘Navashakthi 23’, a programme initiated by Kerala Headload Workers’ Welfare Board to mould a new culture amid the community of headload workers, will be inaugurated by Labour Minister V. Sivankutty here on Monday.

The aim of the programme is to help alter the attitude of workers in keeping with market changes. Headload workers at IT parks and special economic zones have been selected for a three-tier training programme. They will be given uniforms as well as new safety equipment.

The training programme will be comprehensive and include skill development and personality development. The work allotment, distribution of wages, and payment of contributions to the Welfare Board by the job providers will be done through mobile applictions.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 150 workers from Aluva ISRO yard, Cocoa Cola godown, Edayar industrial park and Infopark were selected for the first phase of training under ‘Navashakthi 23’, said organisers.

The inauguration will be held at A.J. Hall, Kaloor at 10.30 a.m. on Monday. MLA T.J. Vinod, MP Hibi Eden, and Mayor M. Aniklkumar will be present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US