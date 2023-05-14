‘Navashakthi 23’ to mould new culture amid headload workers

May 14, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - KOCHI

‘Navashakthi 23’, a programme initiated by Kerala Headload Workers’ Welfare Board to mould a new culture amid the community of headload workers, will be inaugurated by Labour Minister V. Sivankutty here on Monday.

The aim of the programme is to help alter the attitude of workers in keeping with market changes. Headload workers at IT parks and special economic zones have been selected for a three-tier training programme. They will be given uniforms as well as new safety equipment.

The training programme will be comprehensive and include skill development and personality development. The work allotment, distribution of wages, and payment of contributions to the Welfare Board by the job providers will be done through mobile applictions.

Around 150 workers from Aluva ISRO yard, Cocoa Cola godown, Edayar industrial park and Infopark were selected for the first phase of training under ‘Navashakthi 23’, said organisers.

The inauguration will be held at A.J. Hall, Kaloor at 10.30 a.m. on Monday. MLA T.J. Vinod, MP Hibi Eden, and Mayor M. Aniklkumar will be present.