Kochi

Navasankalp Yatra reaches Malayatoor

Ernakulam DCC president Mohammed Shiyas leading the Navasankalp Yatra at Neeleswaram near Malayatoor on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement 
Special Correspondent KOCHI August 10, 2022 22:56 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 22:56 IST

The country is facing the irony of receiving patriotic lessons from those who betrayed the Independence movement and stood with the British, said Benny Behannan, MP, here on Wednesday.

Patriotic lessons are being taught by the Communists, who had observed black day on Independence Day, and the Sangh Parivar that apologised to the British, he said during the Navasankalp Yatra led by District Congress Committee (DCC) president Mohammed Shiyas at Neeleswaram near Malayatoor on Wednesday evening.

MLAs Roji M. John, Anwar Sadath, and Eldhose Kunnappilly participated in the Pada Yatra that concluded its Wednesday leg at Malayatoor in the evening.

