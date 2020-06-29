Naval ship returns after relief mission

Indian Naval Ship INS Kesari arrived in Kochi on Sunday after 55 days of deployment to the southern Indian Ocean region as part of ‘Mission Sagar’.
The ship that was deployed on a special COVID-19 relief mission made port calls at Male (Maldives), Port Louis (Mauritius), Antsiranana (Madagascar), Moroni (Comoros Islands), and Port Victoria (Seychelles) for delivery of 580 tons of food and essential medical supplies to the local authorities. A 14-member Naval Medical Assistance Team was also deputed to Mauritius and Comoros for 20 days each, and it assisted local governments in formulating long-term strategy to counter COVID-19 through mutual sharing of experience.
India’s role
The shipment of essential medicines and the Naval Medical Assistance Team reaffirms India’s role as a preferred security partner in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and reflects the country’s commitment to work together with its maritime neighbours and partners in the IOR.
The Prime Minister of Mauritius had personally thanked the Indian Prime Minister during a telephone conversation last month for deployment of INS Kesari. Similarly, heads of States or senior dignitaries from other countries had expressed gratitude for the timely aid, said a Navy press release.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath