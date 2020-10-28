Naval Ship Repair Yard inks deal with CDIIC

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Naval Ship Repair Yard (NSRY), Kochi and Codissia (Coimbatore District Small Scale Industries Association) Defence Innovation and Atal Incubation Centre (CDIIC) was signed in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

The MoU will foster cohesive involvement of both parties and help in solving problems projected by NSRY, harnessing the Union government’s Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) to encourage innovation and technology development, according to a press release from the Navy.

Rear Admiral Deepak Bansal, Admiral Superintendent NSRY (Kochi), and CDIIC Director V. Sundaram signed the MoU on Wednesday.

The MoU allows NSRY to use world-class facilities of MSMEs based in Coimbatore for hardware development, material testing and analysis and obsolescence mitigation programmes in respect of legacy equipment. The yard would be exposed to new manufacturing techniques, industrial safety and quality assurance which are being pursued by modern MSMEs, according to the release.

Codissia comprises more than 2,000 MSMEs and was established with an objective to promote and protect small scale industries in Coimbatore.