Naval ship arrives with evacuees from the Maldives

Naval ship Jalashwa arrived at Kochi port on Sunday morning from the Maldvies with 588 Indians who were stranded in the island country following the spread of COVID-19.

The vessel entered the harbour area about 11 a.m. This is the second trip by INS Jalashwa, which had earlier brought back 698 Indians to Kochi from the Maldives on May 10. Naval vessel INS Magar too had reached Kochi with nearly 300 Indians on May 12 as part of the ongoing Samudra Setu mission to evacuate by sea Indians stranded in different parts of the world.

Also read: 202 evacuees from Male arrive at Kochi port

Meanwhile, an evacuation flight (Air India Express IX 434) from Dubai had brought 181 Indians from Gulf countries on Saturday night. The evacuees comprised 57 men and 124 women. There were 32 children below the age of 10. Seventy of the women are pregnant.

A person with symptoms of COVID-19 and hailing from Thrissur district was admitted to the Ernakulam Medical College hospital here. Of the others, 34 have been sent to different care centres while 146 have been sent to their own homes but will be under observation, said a communication from the district administration here.