Naval personnel’s cycle ride to Ezhimala flagged off

Event to commemorate 75th year of Independence

A total of 75 cyclists are part of a ‘cyclothon’ flagged off by Rear Admiral Antony George, Chief of Staff of the Southern Naval Command, on Friday to commemorate the 75th year of Independence. The event, in which the cyclists will ride to the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, and back, also commemorates the 50th year of the victory in the Indo-Pak war of 1971.

The event is named Astra Shakti in honour of the missile attack on Karachi harbour and is being undertaken by the Navy’s missile and gunnery school, INS Dronacharya.

The cyclists will visit educational institutions en route to Ezhimala where they are expected to reach on December 8. Civilian cyclists interested to join them may call 8879350134 or 9869724930.

Naval band concert

Meanwhile, a navy band symphonic concert was organised by the Southern Naval Command band led by Lieutenant Commander Pradeep Kumar, Command Musician Officer, at Sagarika auditorium. Vice Admiral M.A. Hampiholi, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Naval Command, hosted the event in which Governor Arif Mohammed Khan was the chief guest.