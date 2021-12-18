Kochi

Naval ops symposium held

Naval Operations (NAVOPS) Symposium -2021 was conducted at the Southern Naval Command headquarters here on Thursday.

Rear Admiral Antony George, Chief of Staff of the Southern Naval Command, delivered the keynote address and released the compendium. He highlighted the importance of the maritime domain and the Navy’s commitment towards ensuring safety, security and inclusive growth in the Indian Ocean Region. NAVOPS Symposium, conceived in 1964, seeks to enhance awareness on maritime operations. The theme for this year’s edition was “Navy’s Operations in the Expanding Maritime Domain”.


