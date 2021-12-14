Naval Officer-in-Charge takes over

Commodore Rajesh Kumar Yadav

KOCHI

14 December 2021 01:10 IST

Commodore Rajesh Kumar Yadav has assumed charge as the Naval Officer-in-Charge (Kerala).

Commissioned into the Navy in 1992, he has commanded INS Kozhikode, INS Vinash, and Base Depot Ship Jarawa. The officer is an alumnus of the prestigious Defence Services Staff College, Wellington. Prior to his present appointment, the officer was Commodore (Safety and Security) at the Southern Naval Command headquarters.

The Naval Officer-in-Charge (Kerala) (NOIK) is responsible for the defence of Kochi and coastal areas of Kerala and Mahe and coordinates all coastal security aspects on behalf of the C-in-C, Coastal Defence, South.

The Naval Officer-in-Charge (Kerala) also represents the Navy in all State level meetings. NOIK is also a member of the Kerala Maritime Board and board of trustees of the Cochin Port Trust.