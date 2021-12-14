Naval NCC cadets clean Fort Kochi beach

KOCHI

14 December 2021 01:11 IST

As part of their month-long nationwide drive to promote the importance of clean shores and beaches, the NCC cadets of 7 Kerala Naval Unit under the Ernakulam Group Headquarters conducted a cleaning drive on the Fort Kochi beach on Sunday.

They removed about 100 kgs of plastic waste from the beach and sent them off for disposal. Around 50 senior division, senior wing cadets of St. Albert’s College led by Principal and Associate NCC Officer Lt. M.A. Solomon and NCC Caretaker Officer A.V. Sebastian led the drive as part of which was an awareness campaign on the ill-effects of plastic waste.

