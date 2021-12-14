Kochi

Naval NCC cadets clean Fort Kochi beach

NCC cadets of 7 Kerala Naval Unit under the Ernakulam Group Headquarters cleaning the Fort Kochi beach on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As part of their month-long nationwide drive to promote the importance of clean shores and beaches, the NCC cadets of 7 Kerala Naval Unit under the Ernakulam Group Headquarters conducted a cleaning drive on the Fort Kochi beach on Sunday.

They removed about 100 kgs of plastic waste from the beach and sent them off for disposal. Around 50 senior division, senior wing cadets of St. Albert’s College led by Principal and Associate NCC Officer Lt. M.A. Solomon and NCC Caretaker Officer A.V. Sebastian led the drive as part of which was an awareness campaign on the ill-effects of plastic waste.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 14, 2021 1:13:15 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/naval-ncc-cadets-clean-fort-kochi-beach/article37948365.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY