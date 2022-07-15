Kochi

Naval institute signs MoU with IIT Bombay

Special Correspondent KOCHI July 15, 2022 23:54 IST
Updated: July 15, 2022 23:54 IST

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) and the Naval Institute of Educational and Training Technology (NIETT) to build collaboration and for the exchange of best practices in the fields of instructional leadership, educational psychology, and training technology. Prof. Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director of IIT-B, and Commodore Ben H. Berson, Director, NIETT, inked the MoU.  

A release said IIT-B would collaborate with NIETT to improve the Navy’s training practices and enhance contemporary learning skills of the defence participants. It also brings with it an opportunity for the NIETT faculty and selected Naval officers to participate and train in suitable programmes at IIT-B. The term of the MoU is initially for three years with a provision for extension.

