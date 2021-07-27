Naval institute gets educational tech lab

A modern educational technology lab equipped with immersive technologies headsets and 3D training aids / gadgets was inaugurated at the Naval Institute of Educational and Training Technology (NIETT), which is on its golden jubilee year, by Vice Admiral A.K. Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command.

The Vice Admiral also launched the eighth edition of Learning Lounge, a biennial training journal of the institute which highlights emerging trends in training technologies and educates trainers to create, develop, and effectively utilise the dynamic learning environment.

NIETT was the first Indian Navy training unit to receive the ISO certification back in August, 1998. It trains officers and sailors of all branches of the Navy who undertake instructional duties. In addition, it trains officers from the Army, Air Force, Coast Guard, and selected personnel from friendly foreign countries.