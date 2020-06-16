Naval helicopter makes emergency landing

A Chetak helicopter of the Navy that was airborne from the Naval Air Station Garuda here, developed a technical snag and made an emergency landing at St. Mary’s School premises, Chellanam, around noon on Tuesday.

The craft was on a routine sortie. Both the pilots on board were reported safe.

A team of Navy officials were despatched to the location to render assistance. The aircraft would be brought back to the naval base by road, the Navy said in a media release.