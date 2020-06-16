Kochi

Naval helicopter makes emergency landing

A Naval helicopter that made an emergency landing in Kochi on Tuesday.

A Naval helicopter that made an emergency landing in Kochi on Tuesday.  

A Chetak helicopter of the Navy that was airborne from the Naval Air Station Garuda here, developed a technical snag and made an emergency landing at St. Mary’s School premises, Chellanam, around noon on Tuesday.

The craft was on a routine sortie. Both the pilots on board were reported safe.

A team of Navy officials were despatched to the location to render assistance. The aircraft would be brought back to the naval base by road, the Navy said in a media release.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 16, 2020 11:26:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/naval-helicopter-makes-emergency-landing/article31846021.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY