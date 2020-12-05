Naval demo held in Ernakulam channel

KOCHI

05 December 2020 01:19 IST

In view of the pandemic, the customary operational display associated with the Navy Day celebrations was held in the Ernakulam channel opposite the naval jetty on Friday.

The demonstration comprised simulated combat beach recce and assault by Marine Commandos (Marcos) using inflatable watercraft, special ops demo by the Marcos team, boarding and search of suspected vessels, helobatics by ALH and Chetak helicopters, slithering operations and fly-past by assorted fixed wing aircraft and helicopters.

Eight ships of the Southern Naval Command undertook various demonstrations including simulated firing of guns. Explosive ordnance disposal team’s detection and safe disposal of explosive device and a continuity drill by a 30-member team from the missile and gunnery school INS Dronacharya added to the attractions.

Advertising

Advertising

Vice Admiral A.K. Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, witnessed the event.