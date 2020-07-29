Kochi

Naval Communication Network training lab opened

Vice Admiral Anil Kumar Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, inaugurated a Naval Communication Network (NCN) Training Lab at Signal School on Wednesday. The NCN is a state-of-the-art captive network envisioned to provide digital supremacy to the Navy through smart network infrastructure, enhanced throughout, high quality secure services and ease of network management.

The NCN Training Lab is an advanced Communications and Networking Lab designed to provide comprehensive and realistic training to naval personnel in the operation and management of the NCN, said a communication.

