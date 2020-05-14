Naval award presented

Lieutenant Commander Akshay Kumar of the Anti-Submarine Warfare School of the Southern Naval Command in Kochi was awarded the Vice Admiral G.M. Hiranandani Memorial Rolling Trophy for the year 2020 by Vice Admiral A.K. Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the SNC, at a ceremony held at the Maritime Warfare Centre (Kochi) on Wednesday.

This trophy was instituted in 2013 for the officer performing best in tactics during the year-long warfare specialisation course.