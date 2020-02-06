Kochi

Naval Aircraft Yard in city celebrates diamond jubilee

Vice Admiral A.K. Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, visiting naval aviation history cell ‘Udaan’ in the city on Wednesday.

The Naval Aircraft Yard (Kochi) celebrated its diamond jubilee with the release of the first day cover, commemorating the glorious 60 years of service, by Vice Admiral A.K. Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, at the naval base here on Wednesday.

A naval aviation history cell, ‘Udaan’ which depicts the milestones achieved by NAY (Kochi) in the past six decades since the naval air arm was established, was also inaugurated by the Commander-in-Chief to mark the occasion.

Commodore Ramesh Menon, Commodore Superintendent of the Yard, delivered the opening address.

As part of the Diamond Jubilee Celebrations, a seminar on ‘Indigenisation through Innovation for Naval Air Arm’ as well as an Aviation Exposition are scheduled to be held on February 10 and 11.

