December 18, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - KOCHI

The State government on Monday informed a Division Bench of the Kerala High Court that a decision had been taken to shift the venue of Navakerala Sadas from the temple ground of Kadakkal Peedika Devi Temple, Kollam, to another place.

The Bench, while disposing of a petition against the decision to use the temple ground for the Navakerala sadas, directed the Kollam Collector to take immediate steps to remove the temporary structures, if any, put up on the temple ground.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.