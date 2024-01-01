Navakerala Sadas in four constituencies on Monday, Tuesday

January 01, 2024 01:54 am | Updated 01:54 am IST - KOCHI

The Navakerala Sadas in four constituencies of Ernakulam, which were put off following the demise of CPI leader Kanam Rajendran, will be held on Monday and Tuesday. The Sadas was earlier scheduled for December 9.

The first event will be held on Monday at 2 p.m. at the civil station parade grounds for the Thrikkakara constituency. This will be followed by the session at Piravom KSRTC bus stand ground at 4 p.m.

The Sadas for the Thripunithura constituency will be held at the Puthiyakavu temple grounds on Tuesday from 2 p.m., followed by the Kunnathunad session at Kolancherry St. Peter’s College grounds at 4 p.m.

The public can submit complaints three hours prior to the sessions, said a press release. There will be special counters for women, differently abled and the elderly.

