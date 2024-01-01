GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Navakerala Sadas in four constituencies on Monday, Tuesday

January 01, 2024 01:54 am | Updated 01:54 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Navakerala Sadas in four constituencies of Ernakulam, which were put off following the demise of CPI leader Kanam Rajendran, will be held on Monday and Tuesday. The Sadas was earlier scheduled for December 9.

The first event will be held on Monday at 2 p.m. at the civil station parade grounds for the Thrikkakara constituency. This will be followed by the session at Piravom KSRTC bus stand ground at 4 p.m.

The Sadas for the Thripunithura constituency will be held at the Puthiyakavu temple grounds on Tuesday from 2 p.m., followed by the Kunnathunad session at Kolancherry St. Peter’s College grounds at 4 p.m.

The public can submit complaints three hours prior to the sessions, said a press release. There will be special counters for women, differently abled and the elderly.

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.